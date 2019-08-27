Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Integre Asset Management Cut Its Position by $675,255; Mallinckrodt Plc (Call) (MNK) Market Valuation Declined While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Trimmed Its Stake by $456.48 Billion

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (Call) (MNK) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 209,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.10M, down from 210,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 4.01 million shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT – FDA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED RISK-BENEFIT PROFILE OF STANNSOPORFIN DOES NOT SUPPORT APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS ≥35 WEEKS OF GESTATIONAL AGE; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Aurobindo Pharma eyes Mallinckrodt Opioids again – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DEBT WAS ISSUED BY MALLINCKRODT INTERNATIONAL FINANCE SA IN 2013 IN PREPARATION FOR COMPANY’S SPIN-OFF FROM ITS FORMER PARENT; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Transaction Valued at $185 Million; 04/04/2018 – Angus Russell To Succeed Melvin Booth As Mallinckrodt Chairman Of The Board In May 2018; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Diane Gulyas Also to Retire From Bd in May 2018; 15/03/2018 Mallinckrodt Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2018 Winner; 04/04/2018 – ANGUS RUSSELL TO SUCCEED MELVIN BOOTH AS MALLINCKRODT CHAIRMAN

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 14,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 4.40 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

