Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Increased Holding; Wellington Shields Capital Management Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) Increased as Share Price Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 124.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 6,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 26,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.10M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,436 shares to 18,638 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 104,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 17,600 shares to 82,050 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 54,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.07M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).