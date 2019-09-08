Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Stake by $1.99 Million; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.73 Million as Market Value Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 216,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 444,434 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 660,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00M shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 18,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 87,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 69,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24,233 shares to 30,273 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 634,934 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 232,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marco Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 103,713 are owned by Hap Trading Ltd Co. M&T National Bank owns 25,847 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 2,281 are owned by Regions Financial Corp. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 89,205 shares. Argentiere Capital Ag owns 0.76% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 200,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3,230 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 14,952 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 862,599 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.18% or 442,379 shares. Olstein Capital Lp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 45,000 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jlb And owns 10,521 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Company owns 2,878 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Strategic Advsrs has 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Na stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,748 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability Company reported 5,287 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt owns 15,820 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.70M shares or 0.59% of the stock. D Scott Neal, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,938 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Internat. (NYSE:PM) by 1.93 million shares to 16.28 million shares, valued at $1.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 93,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,340 shares, and cut its stake in 1625 On Semiconductor 15.10.2023 (Prn).