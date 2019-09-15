Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Lifted Its Stake by $36.56 Million as Share Price Declined; Van Berkom & Associates Increased Position in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $1.02 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 312,885 shares traded or 72.03% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS LAVA COVERED THE WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 403.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 365,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 456,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.02 million, up from 90,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 181,641 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 3.93M are held by Vanguard Group. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Blackrock reported 3.39 million shares. Proshare Advsr has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Moreover, Bluestein R H has 0.02% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 6,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 57,566 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 7,020 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 17,818 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 37,655 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 577,049 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Com reported 42,617 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Comm Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.02 million shares. Cobblestone Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Financial Corporation In accumulated 2,125 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,570 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.27% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Investment Counsel holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 48,156 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt stated it has 12,204 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.27% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv invested in 0.09% or 5,842 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 43,271 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Staley Advisers has 2,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,451 shares. Richard C Young owns 115,273 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 80,882 shares to 202,851 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 13,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,971 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

