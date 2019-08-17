Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $459,108; Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holding Maintained by Second Curve Capital Llc

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 265,372 shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 328,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00 million, down from 333,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,846 are owned by Alps. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 42,567 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 17,070 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 16,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 10,014 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 28,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 347,316 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,216 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ls Invest Limited Co holds 0% or 786 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 2.11 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 10,985 shares to 76,371 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.