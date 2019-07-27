Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Suncor Energy New (SU) Valuation Declined While Capital Innovations Raised by $329,920 Its Stake

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.48M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc reported 8.72 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company owns 499,802 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 1.49% or 46,508 shares. 354,799 are owned by Carlson Cap Limited Partnership. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 11,798 shares stake. Moreover, Tru Inv Advsr has 0.74% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 9,584 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested in 3.66 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.02% or 287 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.09% or 310,930 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp accumulated 1,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 21,027 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). South Carolina-based Colonial Tru has invested 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Foster & Motley Incorporated invested 0.43% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

