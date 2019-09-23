Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Cape Ann Savings Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $413,300; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Cadence Bank Na Lowered Its Stake by $327,564

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 4.79 million shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 82,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, down from 88,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga & Investment Management stated it has 5.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 3,744 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Company Limited owns 18,800 shares. 15,752 were accumulated by Smith Moore And. Pinnacle Prtn has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 76,575 shares. Terril Brothers invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Dominion Mngmt holds 0.61% or 32,130 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.45M shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc owns 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 85,879 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 14,161 shares. Hanseatic Services holds 0.19% or 3,477 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 929,739 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Advisors has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Captrust Advsrs owns 0.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 437,893 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,558 were accumulated by American State Bank. 19,266 are held by Stock Yards Bankshares & Tru Com. 3.92 million are owned by Citadel Ltd Liability Corp. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.21% or 96,773 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.36% or 4.27 million shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc stated it has 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clenar Muke Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10.30 million shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,312 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Apriem Advsr holds 1.86% or 58,819 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.02% or 868 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP stated it has 1.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Burney Co stated it has 0.95% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cls Invs Ltd Com reported 6,174 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.15M shares. Contravisory Inv Management holds 0.03% or 641 shares.