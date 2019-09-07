Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $73.57 Million; Stewart & Patten Co Has Upped Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.22 Million

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 674,915 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 675,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 27,365 shares to 327,648 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 15,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Lowe's expanding sponsorship with Panthers – Charlotte Business Journal" on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "XLE Weekly: Pullback Early Week Forms Higher Low, Price Discovery Higher Ensues – Seeking Alpha" on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes" published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe's – Motley Fool" with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Associates holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 87,982 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 9,217 shares. Regentatlantic Cap reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust has 23,150 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 52,321 shares stake. 192,649 are held by Norinchukin National Bank The. Halsey Assoc Ct invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.31% or 66,977 shares in its portfolio. 13,948 were reported by Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Family Firm invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 373,763 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt holds 1,882 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.3% stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & Company invested in 2.91% or 151,876 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 36,700 shares. United Asset Strategies invested in 13,730 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 18,030 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct accumulated 2.04% or 111,011 shares. Financial Advantage reported 0.03% stake. Adirondack Trust reported 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). At Savings Bank owns 2,297 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 3,291 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wilkins Counsel Incorporated holds 68,772 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Advisory Services Net Lc owns 5,812 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 3,211 shares.