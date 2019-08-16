Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Archon Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Market Value Declined; Avalon Advisors Lifted Stake in United Rentals (URI) by $897,294

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.38. About 4.52 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 7,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 26,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 19,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 1.67 million shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited owns 129,315 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie owns 1,004 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability owns 176,155 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division owns 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,071 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.17% or 3.58 million shares in its portfolio. Central Financial Bank And Trust reported 11,806 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.27% or 987,211 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 932,203 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 77,777 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Meridian Management Communication invested in 0.82% or 15,098 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10,198 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 442,379 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About SPX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SPXC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Uber closes at record low as losses, hiring freeze continue to weight on stock – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale reported 16,256 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 33,555 shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs Limited reported 32,999 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Whitnell & has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hsbc Public Limited Co invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 4,200 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc owns 54,078 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 206,544 shares. 152,720 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Carlson Cap Lp stated it has 89,733 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.23% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 52,511 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 108,351 shares. 82,714 are owned by Ameriprise. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc holds 0.07% or 636,410 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 111,121 shares to 3,730 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,007 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).