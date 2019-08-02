Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Archon Partners Cut Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Shares Declined; Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position by $360,296; Market Value Declined

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.53. About 2.92 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 2.47M shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto PLC Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine; 06/03/2018 Rio Tinto, 2 former execs move for dismissal of SEC fraud charges; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ADJUST ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE POST SMELTER SALE; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto In Process of Declaring Force Majeure on Certain Contracts; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO UPDATE ON GRASBERG; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Reviewing Arrangements With Rusal; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO CHAIRMAN SPEAKS AT AGM

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks close lower after Fed cuts rates but refrained from promising more – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Chevron Gets a Bonus; Lowe’s Cuts Jobs – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Group accumulated 45,795 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 14,414 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 25,827 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,909 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ellington Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,600 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 275,777 shares. First Personal Serv stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Papp L Roy And Assoc accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Fiduciary Counsel invested in 237,896 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eagle Ridge Management invested in 5,842 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Motco accumulated 2,027 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.54% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 399,583 were reported by Asset One Communication.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.32 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 307,489 shares to 318,716 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northern Dynasty: Biggest De-Risking Event In The Company’s History – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turquoise Hill Revisited – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto reports decline in H1 net profit but announces $1B special dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.