Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Stake; Carlisle Co (CSL) Market Valuation Rose While Excalibur Management Has Lowered Its Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 204,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 855,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.67M, up from 651,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 2.22M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 188,912 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. Another trade for 3,610 shares valued at $438,615 was sold by ROBERTS DAVID A. Another trade for 30,255 shares valued at $3.63 million was sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37 million for 13.98 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,891 shares. 147 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Quantbot Tech LP has 0.14% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,736 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 29,741 shares. 3,535 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Washington Natl Bank has 900 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 10,000 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 13,755 shares. Michigan-based Ls Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Rhumbline Advisers owns 159,214 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 1,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 17,064 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 0% or 34 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 3,800 shares. Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.95% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 24,584 shares. Zebra Cap Management Llc accumulated 3,676 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 10,602 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 357 shares. 3,925 are held by Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fil Ltd has invested 0.38% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Calamos Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York-based Qci Asset New York has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Burney has invested 1.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 70,510 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated accumulated 46,508 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Company invested in 236 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 7,500 shares.