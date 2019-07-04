Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Shares Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Decreased Stake; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose, Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed by $499,440 Its Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 9,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 82,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 10,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 1.43M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp Com (NYSE:SNX) by 22,858 shares to 953,135 shares, valued at $90.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp Com New (NYSE:FMC) by 19,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.77 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23,368 shares to 492,957 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. Vossler Jennifer R. sold $416,220 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Friday, January 18. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M worth of stock.