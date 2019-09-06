Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Shares Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Increased Holding by $3.69 Million; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 33,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 104,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 71,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 2.33 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $220.27. About 1.11M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 88,317 shares to 39,039 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 20,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,348 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.81 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.