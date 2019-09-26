Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Raised Its Holding by $336,900 as Valuation Declined; Cardinal Capital Management Stake in Suncor Energy (SU) Has Raised by $560,542

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 3,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 67,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83M, up from 64,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 2.21 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 1.15M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,295 shares to 332,516 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 12,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.