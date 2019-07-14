Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Share Value Rose While World Asset Management Boosted by $607,457 Its Position; Cohen Capital Management Raised Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $500,563

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 59,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 116,855 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie reported 1,004 shares stake. Diversified Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 22,267 shares. Schulhoff And Inc holds 5,206 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.3% or 192,310 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pension Service stated it has 865,518 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp holds 3.35% or 586,127 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Fincl Services Group stated it has 27,931 shares. Counselors owns 16,697 shares. Personal Advsr Corp reported 196,009 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,629 shares. S&Co owns 7,801 shares. Vanguard holds 0.28% or 65.99 million shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ellington Management reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southeast gas production hits YTD low as Barry beats down on Louisiana – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Edgewell Personal Care Companyâ€™s (NYSE:EPC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 2.05M were accumulated by Hood River Capital Management Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 23,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,400 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 11,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 82,010 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 23,445 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 52,263 shares. Moreover, James Investment has 0.03% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cohen Management owns 0.61% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 340,933 shares. North Run Cap LP invested in 1.21 million shares or 5.71% of the stock. Brigade Mgmt LP holds 3.66M shares. Oaktree Management Limited Partnership has 3.25M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 3.01 million shares.