Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Position by $1.49 Million as Valuation Declined; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Declined While Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted Holding by $4.51 Million

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 255.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 13,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 19,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 5,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 9 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 96,132 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 93,728 shares. 205 are owned by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Psagot House has 1,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Westpac Corp holds 87,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archon Prtn Ltd holds 58,000 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.11% or 3,905 shares. Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alps Advsr invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,045 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited accumulated 0.45% or 188,979 shares. Hilltop Holding invested 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 798,066 shares to 6.60M shares, valued at $138.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).