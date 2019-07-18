Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $26.64 Million as Shares Rose; Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Its Stamps.Com (STMP) Position by $7.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 244,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 million, down from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 5.10 million shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 94.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 94,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 307,319 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $172,200 activity. Habiger David C bought $49,980 worth of stock.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.

