Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Nov 6, 2019; NEMETSCHEK AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (NEMTF) Shorts Decreased By 3.36%

NEMETSCHEK AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. NEMTF’s SI was 92,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 95,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 920 days are for NEMETSCHEK AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)’s short sellers to cover NEMTF’s short positions. It closed at $53 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $106.37 translates into 0.52% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 4.45 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 15.29% above currents $106.37 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, September 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 16 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 22.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Finance owns 505,714 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fiera Cap reported 1.29M shares. Addenda holds 0.19% or 25,949 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.25% or 894,398 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc owns 937 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). C M Bidwell Associates reported 35 shares. Argent Tru Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 53,729 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 3,836 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,601 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Korea Inv holds 902,490 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank owns 63,833 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,441 shares.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $82.10 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 33.63 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.