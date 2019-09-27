Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Nov 6, 2019; MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (MRRTY) SI Decreased By 88.89%

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) had a decrease of 88.89% in short interest. MRRTY’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.89% from 4,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 40,500 shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $110.72 translates into 0.50% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 3.96M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein comprising beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, such as breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe’s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 10.76% above currents $110.72 stock price. Lowe’s Companies had 17 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 16 report. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $105 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Monday, September 16 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $85.45 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 35 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.