Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Nov 6, 2019; Electron Capital Partners Decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake By $5.15 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 37,610 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 159,782 shares with $21.94 million value, down from 197,392 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $19.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 1.11M shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $110.96 translates into 0.50% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 6,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,469 shares. Linscomb & Williams has 4,120 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 195,823 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10.42 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 23,175 shares. Security Trust Communications has 0.4% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 9,320 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp invested in 0.12% or 10,631 shares. 18,839 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 926,817 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 24,175 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,752 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 17,297 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 207 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 22.03 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $18200 highest and $115 lowest target. $155.86’s average target is 4.05% above currents $149.8 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 12. Nomura maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Thursday, September 19. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $18200 target. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 10.52% above currents $110.96 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 13. Wedbush upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, September 16 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 0.3% or 3,681 shares. Lynch And Assoc In owns 34,510 shares. Boys Arnold Communication Inc owns 468,556 shares. Arbor Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 28,729 shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd owns 135 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Inc holds 1% or 13,100 shares. Profund Ltd Company accumulated 25,836 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim has 7,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Consolidated Invest Group Lc holds 6,126 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com invested in 0.17% or 1.43 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,436 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont reported 94,044 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Llc has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $85.64 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 35.08 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Future of Lowe’s is Looking Brighter. Here’s Why. – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Lowe’s Executives Want Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING: Lower Rates = Lower Earnings = Lower Share Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.