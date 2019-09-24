Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Nov 6, 2019; Catchmark Timber Trust Has 1.13 Sentiment

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $110.44 translates into 0.50% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 5.06 million shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 51 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 45 cut down and sold stakes in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 34.44 million shares, up from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Catchmark Timber Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 37 Increased: 40 New Position: 11.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $512.12 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Those Who Purchased CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for 799,700 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.90 million shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 0.72% in the stock. Chilton Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 712,013 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 189,149 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $85.24 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 34.92 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4.17M shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.16% or 786,970 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Independent Investors holds 13,800 shares. Kistler owns 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,415 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 187,475 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Llc stated it has 2,015 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 11,678 shares. Virginia-based Trust Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 685,225 were accumulated by Montag And Caldwell Lc. Beaumont Prtnrs Llc stated it has 138,188 shares. Pershing Square Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 13.39% stake. Vision Cap Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 9,153 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 11.04% above currents $110.44 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, September 16. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $123 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Should Care About Under Armour, Inc.'s (NYSE:UAA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes" published on September 07, 2019.