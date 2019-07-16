Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019; WMS Industries (WMS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $107.97 translates into 0.51% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 4.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC

WMS Industries Inc (WMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 58 trimmed and sold equity positions in WMS Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 41.37 million shares, down from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding WMS Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank And Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Novare Mgmt Ltd holds 0.8% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 46,605 shares. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,226 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,882 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of America De stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation holds 68,208 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation owns 47,168 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 52,321 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.4% or 4.28 million shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Com holds 129,315 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 107,560 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 52 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.24% or 9,294 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,215 shares.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $84.53 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 36.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 7.71% above currents $107.97 stock price. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. WMS’s profit will be $31.78M for 14.79 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5,400.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 105,326 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 15.82% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for 6.76 million shares. Stockbridge Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Elm Capital Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 425,209 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 167,766 shares.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.