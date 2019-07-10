Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019; Shorts at Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Raised By 4.3%

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $104.86 translates into 0.52% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.86. About 3.09M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had an increase of 4.3% in short interest. DATA’s SI was 7.95 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.3% from 7.62M shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 5 days are for Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA)’s short sellers to cover DATA’s short positions. The SI to Tableau Software Inc Class A’s float is 11.14%. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $168.95. About 1.38M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 26 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $110 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $82.10 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 35.64 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $14.75 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

