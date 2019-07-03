Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019; SAIPEM SPA SAN DONATO MILANESE ORDINARY (SAPMF) Shorts Raised By 5.2%

SAIPEM SPA SAN DONATO MILANESE ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) had an increase of 5.2% in short interest. SAPMF’s SI was 10.04M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.2% from 9.54 million shares previously. It closed at $5.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $102.69 translates into 0.54% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 2.41M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing

More recent Saipem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAIPEM SPA ORD NEW 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Saipem’s Drilling Unit Is On Sale, But Who’s Buying? – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Subsea 7: Expectations Are Too Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering, construction, procurement, and drilling businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. It offers engineering, procurement, project management, construction, and drilling services primarily for the gas and oil, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers offshore engineering and construction services and products, including platforms, pipelines, subsea field developments, and MMO activities; and creates and constructs hydrocarbon production facilities, hydrocarbon treatment facilities, and large onshore treatment and transportation systems and facilities.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 9. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Loweâ€™s Companies, Inc. (LOW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.