Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019; Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Shorts Increased By 7.1%

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $106.50 translates into 0.52% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 3.94 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) had an increase of 7.1% in short interest. OLLI’s SI was 3.81M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.1% from 3.55 million shares previously. With 614,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s short sellers to cover OLLI’s short positions. The SI to Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s float is 7.02%. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.91. About 576,571 shares traded. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 46.44% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLLI News: 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 15/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 14 Mos; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET SALES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.21 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13.2% TO 14.1% ON A 52-WEEK BASIS; 15/03/2018 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : STEPHENS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $56; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.2 BLN TO $1.21 BLN; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2017 INCLUDED A $0.50 BENEFIT RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 2.0%

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “FlexShares Debuts Quality Low Volatility ETF Suite on NYSE – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.69% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bowen Hanes And Inc has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 2,245 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Tru Na invested in 28,117 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 21.73 million shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 239,719 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 15,259 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Callahan Ltd holds 1.91% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 93,786 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 9,519 shares. Creative Planning reported 172,382 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,870 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 194,103 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 690,306 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $118 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $83.38 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 36.2 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Among 2 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:OLLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of OLLI in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – OLLI – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, starting race for her successor – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ollieâ€™s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Metso has decided to develop the businesses of the Minerals and Flow Control segments separately â€“ Olli Isotalo appointed as President, Valves business area – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.