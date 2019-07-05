Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019; MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP ORDINARY (DRKOF) Shorts Lowered By 27.78%

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $103.15 translates into 0.53% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) had a decrease of 27.78% in short interest. DRKOF’s SI was 1,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.78% from 1,800 shares previously. With 3,600 avg volume, 0 days are for MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:DRKOF)’s short sellers to cover DRKOF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1511. About 5,900 shares traded or 739.26% up from the average. Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $112 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 23. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $80.76 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 35.06 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4.29M shares. Family Firm stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Texas-based Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cap Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Addenda Capital reported 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). National Bank holds 549,917 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.41% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.40 million shares. Guardian invested in 572 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 148,653 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation reported 9,541 shares. 4,713 were reported by Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Wills Fincl reported 2,506 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Argent has invested 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Verition Fund Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Beacon Fincl reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Martello Technologies Group Inc. operates as a software and software-defined wide-area network technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.92 million. It provides network performance management solutions for real-time communications; software/platform as a service; network appliances; and software license services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops solutions that manages and optimizes the performance of real-time services on cloud and enterprise networks with a specialization in unified communications (UC) systems.