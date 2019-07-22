Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019; First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.55 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $102.50 translates into 0.54% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 4.19M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 29 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 26 sold and reduced their equity positions in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 9.35 million shares, down from 9.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 21 New Position: 8.

More notable recent First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FPF And The Holy Grail Of Fund Screens – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund declares $0.1425 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Preferred Stock Closed-End Funds: A Review Of The Category – November – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs – Not A Single Premium In The Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 159,848 shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) has risen 0.09% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.34% the S&P500.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund for 202,987 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 47,200 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 434,285 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Delta Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 16,940 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Lc reported 2,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 109,866 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,200 shares. Cardinal Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 49,446 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability has 61 shares. Strs Ohio has 435,541 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder holds 10,355 shares. Thomas White reported 10,109 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 168,648 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Company Inc has invested 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tradewinds Cap Lc accumulated 0.05% or 1,312 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel stated it has 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 9 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cypress Capital Gru reported 1.03% stake.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 13.45% above currents $102.5 stock price. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $80.25 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 34.84 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.