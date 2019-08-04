Lowes Companies (LOW) Stock Price Declined While Regent Investment Management Decreased Its Position; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $11.57 Million as Market Value Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 22,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 239,534 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 22,629 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 450,410 shares. Private Na owns 0.64% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,117 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Essex Financial Ser Inc holds 3,166 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 31,364 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 453 shares. Orrstown Incorporated accumulated 3,671 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 73,134 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 15,502 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd accumulated 4,523 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Lc holds 7.52% or 1.05 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Burns J W And Com invested in 0.76% or 28,526 shares. Texas-based Chilton Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP) by 5,625 shares to 7,725 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co has 0.05% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 201,845 shares. Ifrah Inc stated it has 6,669 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 66,320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 72,460 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 7,521 shares. 17,655 were accumulated by Nomura Asset. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 497,067 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 793 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 3,504 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 207,616 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 21,556 shares in its portfolio.