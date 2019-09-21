Lowes Companies (LOW) Stock Price Declined While Heritage Wealth Advisors Raised Position; Occidental Petroleum Ord (OXY) Holder Everence Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Ord (OXY) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 12,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 66,815 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 54,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 55.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734.13 million, up from 4,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23 million shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 22,156 shares to 3,661 shares, valued at $378.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland Advsr has 14,124 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Ci Invests accumulated 505,344 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 22,592 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sib Lc reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clean Yield holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,691 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Piedmont Incorporated accumulated 70,144 shares. Golub Group Inc Lc holds 2,500 shares. 3,836 are held by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 574,520 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Inc owns 3,825 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 3,600 shares. Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 46,088 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark owns 7,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Natl Com accumulated 5,535 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 8,440 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP invested in 151,426 shares. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 16,900 shares. Sun Life Inc accumulated 10,105 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com reported 16,869 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 16,828 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 92,559 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 16,301 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.04M shares. Millennium Llc reported 143,573 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 170,604 shares. Moreover, Prudential Plc has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Loomis Sayles And LP has 66,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5.

