Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Lowered Position by $890,500 as Stock Price Declined; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased Stake by $402,690

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 18,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 13,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $103.35. About 599,905 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 8,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 232,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.50 million, down from 241,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.68. About 1.21M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,729 shares to 329,562 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 8,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

