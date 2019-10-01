Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) Valuation Rose While Corbyn Investment Management Trimmed by $521,074 Its Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 8,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 232,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.50 million, down from 241,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 1.65 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 299,388 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.94M, down from 305,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services (Rsg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 425,758 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim reported 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fiera Capital holds 0.49% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 72,959 shares. First Finance State Bank reported 21,297 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation owns 109,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management stated it has 13,671 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Kessler Investment Gru stated it has 754 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based First Citizens Savings Bank And has invested 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Raub Brock Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 3.82% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Montag A And Associates accumulated 6,346 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com holds 11,213 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 3,125 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 278,919 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nbt State Bank N A New York accumulated 80,442 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 42,942 shares to 344,621 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.05 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

