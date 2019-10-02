Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Position in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) by $1.02 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1074. About 20,661 shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 13,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 4,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 18,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.07. About 3.39 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 19.68 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Inv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 56,600 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 2.67 million shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 58,821 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation owns 8,180 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust Co has 1.69% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 32,461 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.2% or 23,241 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,476 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mairs & Inc invested in 7,369 shares. Leavell Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Savant Cap Lc owns 4,450 shares. Community Tru & owns 115,080 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,944 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.23% or 63,844 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 443 are owned by Acadian Asset Llc. Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Brandywine Invest Mngmt holds 14,105 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Speece Thorson Cap Grp Inc owns 3.51% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 12,912 shares. Fiduciary Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 119,117 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 340 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com reported 100 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 619 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% stake. Trustmark Natl Bank Department holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset invested in 0.07% or 12,983 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,449 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine holds 27,638 shares.