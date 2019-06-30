Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Has Increased Holding; Carlisle Companies (CRI) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 153,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies (CRI) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,963 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41 billion, down from 275,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.54. About 1.08 million shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares to 123,502 shares, valued at $15.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 88,063 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Incorporated Ltd reported 42,500 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 104,873 shares stake. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.59% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 214,495 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 0.05% or 104,864 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs has 0.45% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 47,802 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Cwm Ltd Co holds 95,657 shares. First Citizens State Bank Tru Commerce has invested 0.05% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.19% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 420,300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.23% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRI’s profit will be $36.16 million for 30.48 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Ltd owns 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 70,510 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.23% or 104,590 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 31,524 shares. Tokio Marine Asset owns 1,962 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 107,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 1.49% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,236 shares. Barometer Cap owns 43,600 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Comml Bank N A owns 330 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Llc accumulated 10,031 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Chilton Capital Mgmt Llc invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 959 are held by Shine Advisory Services Inc. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited invested in 1.02% or 7,900 shares. Amer Natl Insur Com Tx holds 128,975 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 145,244 shares to 446,997 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Senior Floating Ra (FCT) by 42,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,950 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

