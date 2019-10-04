Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lowered Stake by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, South State Has Upped Its Position by $650,615

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 97,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, down from 109,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 4.45M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO

South State Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 22,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 473,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72 million, up from 450,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 52.59 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 1.64M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.55% or 8.27M shares. Moreover, Catalyst Llc has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 28,400 shares. Confluence Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Savings Bank Of The West has 1.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 4.04 million shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 887,842 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.71 million shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corp reported 159,889 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 15,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Greylin Mangement Inc reported 320,400 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc reported 9,455 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reported 221 shares. 3.01M were reported by First Republic Investment Mngmt. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 1.24 million shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $868.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,144 shares to 22,522 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,312 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Twitter and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field Main Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Benin Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.35% or 8,180 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0.09% or 456,061 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,227 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc has 47,232 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,314 shares. Lvw Lc invested in 2,134 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Lc holds 1.37% or 38,246 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 868 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 40,377 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,476 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Com accumulated 11,944 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 78,890 shares. 546,525 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why We Sold Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $293.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 32,606 shares to 81,636 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.