Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Stake; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Value Declined, Duncker Streett & Company Decreased Holding by $720,000

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 1.25 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 554,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 33.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62B, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 2.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

