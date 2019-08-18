Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $2.36 Million; Market Value Declined

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 41,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 85,342 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 126,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 3,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 385,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.19 million, down from 388,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,241 shares to 72,001 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 33,429 shares to 72,540 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 82,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).