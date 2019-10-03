Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Tech Data (TECD) Market Valuation Declined While Federated Investors Cut by $2.38 Million Its Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 3,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 207,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.93 million, down from 210,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 4.81 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc analyzed 22,858 shares as the company's stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 50,939 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 73,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 188,729 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.10 million for 8.58 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 72,682 shares to 77,109 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 149,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Co Ma owns 111,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ftb Advsr reported 37 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 24,901 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Macquarie accumulated 781,838 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 494 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,160 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 7 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 9,657 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research holds 96,111 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 4,803 shares.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 7,698 shares to 91,150 shares, valued at $98.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aristotle Capital Mgmt holds 376,522 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Gru has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6 shares. Lincoln accumulated 5,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moore Mgmt LP accumulated 200,000 shares. 4,926 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.13% or 4,420 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 868 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 729,443 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 0.01% or 7,369 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 1.60M shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 8,088 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has 0.9% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, First Fincl Corp In has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.