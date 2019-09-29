Lowes Companies (LOW) Share Price Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.40 Million; Palestra Capital Management Holding In Adobe (ADBE) Was Has Lifted

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 13,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 4,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 18,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.94M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 87,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 501,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.73 million, up from 413,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Virtu holds 0.07% or 11,678 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company has 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 14.23 million shares or 2.64% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co holds 9,451 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lafayette Invests holds 0.09% or 2,530 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn has invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capwealth Advisors Lc holds 2,000 shares. Montgomery Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1,397 were accumulated by Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Goelzer Inv has invested 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Company has 175 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 178,069 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 194,645 shares to 534,833 shares, valued at $92.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 767,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srs Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 6,758 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com reported 0.12% stake. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,544 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 28,758 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 79 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 47,640 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania reported 101,216 shares stake. Moreover, Joel Isaacson Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,400 shares. 4,381 were reported by Checchi Advisers Lc. 1.96M were accumulated by Dsm Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Co stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 0.43% or 18,226 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.65% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 368,128 shares.

