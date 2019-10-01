Lowes Companies (LOW) Market Valuation Declined While Fairfield Bush & Company Cut by $1.18 Million Its Position; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 83,978 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 246,012 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 162,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7151. About 415,443 shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 97,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, down from 109,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.58. About 3.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,873 activity.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 146,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,609 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $293.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 32,606 shares to 81,636 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.