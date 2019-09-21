Lowes Companies (LOW) Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined; Martin Investment Management Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Position as Share Price Rose

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 19,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 40,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 59,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23M shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 22,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 151,731 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, down from 174,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

