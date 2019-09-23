Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594,000, down from 11,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 4.79 million shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na analyzed 8,334 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 38,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Lowe's Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $85.26B market cap company.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.31 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,622 shares to 22,117 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,638 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0% or 32,003 shares. Archon Limited Company invested in 2.5% or 125,000 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Management Inc has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 73,626 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 112,469 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tru Invest Advsr holds 4,955 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Cadence Natl Bank Na invested in 23,769 shares or 0.93% of the stock. D E Shaw & invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Glenview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 783,991 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 25,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.