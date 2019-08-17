Lowe`S Companies (LOW) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Its Nike (NKE) Stake

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 27,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 528,208 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48M, up from 501,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Lowe`S Companies (LOW) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 75,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 80,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Lowe`S Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Research And Invest Management stated it has 648,945 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 1.05 million shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 54,385 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 24,631 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 576,147 shares. 3,369 were reported by Summit Financial Strategies. 32,183 are held by Saturna Corporation. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 1.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 123,000 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc invested in 0.56% or 25,601 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,301 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Llc stated it has 476,596 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Mgmt Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1St Source Commercial Bank has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 2.34M shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 78,098 shares to 755,457 shares, valued at $40.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 42,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,592 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 36,564 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Parkside Finance Comml Bank Trust invested in 3,528 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Marathon Mngmt owns 3,126 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 11,585 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 28,880 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.38% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 7,906 shares. Knott David M invested in 45,000 shares or 1.96% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.35 million shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,299 shares. 379,650 were accumulated by Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.