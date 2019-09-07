Lowes Companies (LOW) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Has Upped Its Holding by $456,383 as Share Price Declined; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Valuation Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 379,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.56M, up from 375,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 762,364 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 262,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Co reported 1.14% stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.14% or 3.61 million shares. Natixis holds 60,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 14,141 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt reported 10,419 shares. Icon Advisers holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 283,058 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 626,800 are held by Pointstate Cap Lp. Hap Trading Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 131,048 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 233,326 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,521 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,839 shares. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj reported 140,047 shares. The Texas-based Registered Investment Advisor Inc has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “XLE Weekly: Pullback Early Week Forms Higher Low, Price Discovery Higher Ensues – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Share Price Is Up 25% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.