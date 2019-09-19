Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Position; Fernwood Investment Management Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 1,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.2. About 1.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 10,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 178,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 188,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 1.56M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 738,984 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,300 are owned by Intact Mgmt Inc. Westfield Mgmt Co LP has invested 2.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brick Kyle Associate holds 3,624 shares. Roberts Glore Com Il accumulated 837 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 72,676 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 1,115 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,780 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fisher Asset Management Lc accumulated 3.6% or 1.72M shares. Asset Strategies has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avenir holds 2.68% or 13,581 shares. 608 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn. Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “At FedEx, The Pain Continues, And The Gain Isn’t In Sight – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rivian lands huge electric van order from Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: How Low Will The Fed Go? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,297 were accumulated by First Savings Bank. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.97 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Patten Grp Inc has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Buckingham Asset holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,420 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 158,287 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lincoln National owns 5,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 249,704 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 14,486 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,955 are held by Invest Advisors. Camarda Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 29,709 were reported by Patten Patten Tn. Haverford Financial Services accumulated 95,945 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc reported 13,233 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 825,016 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,577 shares to 38,957 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 32,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.54 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.