Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Got Higher Wedbush Rating And $135.0000 Target; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 73 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 78 cut down and sold their positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 127.65 million shares, up from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Empire State Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

In a report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 16 September, Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to a Outperform rating from Neutral. Wedbush currently has a $135.0000 price target on the stock. The firm price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s current price.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.09 million for 15.53 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 1.34 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust Appoints Dana R. Schneider as Senior Vice President, Director of Energy and Sustainability – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades Empire State Realty (ESRT) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust Launches Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Stock Exchange Offer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for 7.22 million shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc owns 4.29 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Real Estate Management Services Llc has 2.61% invested in the company for 261,200 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.37% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. It has a 44.38 P/E ratio.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe’s has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $119.57’s average target is 5.48% above currents $113.36 stock price. Lowe’s had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 13. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $115 target.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $87.49 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 35.84 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Argus Stock Research: Reiterate Buy on Loweâ€™s Companies (LOW) Following 2Q Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Lowe’s Executives Want Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com holds 2.64% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 14.23 million shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 2,319 shares. Atlanta Management L L C owns 493,635 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 292,724 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp has 761,824 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Loudon Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dupont Mngmt invested in 22,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Transamerica Financial has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Old Natl Bancorp In stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 41,818 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com has 937 shares. Schulhoff Company Inc owns 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,206 shares. Bamco New York holds 19,007 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 4,249 shares. Moreover, Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Lc has 1.95% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 18,757 shares.