Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)

This is a contrast between Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Improvement Stores and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies Inc. 104 1.22 N/A 2.92 34.69 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 20 0.47 N/A 1.30 14.12

Demonstrates Lowe’s Companies Inc. and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lowe’s Companies Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0.00% 52.4% 6.2% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lowe’s Companies Inc. and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s upside potential is 2.99% at a $118.14 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lowe’s Companies Inc. and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 0%. Insiders held 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lowe’s Companies Inc. -1.36% -0.78% -8.4% 5.9% 2.14% 9.79% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 5.81% -23.83% -1.89% -17.82% -13.23% -0.02%

For the past year Lowe’s Companies Inc. has 9.79% stronger performance while Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has -0.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies Inc. beats Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers; and retail customers comprising individual homeowners and renters. As of March 24, 2017, it operated 2,365 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through online sites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.