Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Home Improvement Stores companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies Inc. 102 1.12 N/A 2.81 38.34 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 21 0.43 N/A 1.42 12.68

Table 1 highlights Lowe’s Companies Inc. and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lowe’s Companies Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lowe’s Companies Inc. and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0.00% 44.9% 6.3% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Lowe’s Companies Inc. and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0 5 9 2.64 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lowe’s Companies Inc. has a consensus price target of $116.29, and a 13.79% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.1% of Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares and 0% of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. shares. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0.83% -8.16% 6.07% 11.15% 24.3% 16.52% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. -26.71% -8.54% -7.33% -27.64% -16.84% -2.19%

For the past year Lowe’s Companies Inc. had bullish trend while Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies Inc. beats Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers; and retail customers comprising individual homeowners and renters. As of March 24, 2017, it operated 2,365 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through online sites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.