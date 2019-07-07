Lowes Companies Com (LOW) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Lgi Homes (LGIH) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 628,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.44M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.13. About 190,897 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Perspiration Guard for ltching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537)

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Com (LOW) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 14,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 231,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 45,480 shares to 175,883 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 516,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 112,594 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 100,515 shares. Dc Advsrs Ltd has 300,000 shares for 13.21% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 7,200 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2.37M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Ltd Llc holds 0.55% or 41,600 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc owns 11,631 shares. Advisory Rech, Illinois-based fund reported 10,801 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 130,893 shares. 14,259 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 262,358 shares.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 13.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.60 million for 10.69 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.66% EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,240 shares to 211,448 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 5 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,631 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,881 shares. Blackrock invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,890 shares. Moreover, Hamel Assoc has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,330 shares. 26,297 were accumulated by Amica Mutual. Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.58% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.74 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barometer Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 43,600 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Co reported 23,975 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 28,696 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Long Pond Lp invested in 3.21% or 841,548 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.