Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Stock Price Rose While American National Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Holder Cove Street Capital Raised Position

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 44,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 181,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 4.92M shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 04/04/2018 – Viacom believes it deserves a market premium; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT IS IN EARLY STAGES OF TURNAROUND; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIAB)

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Viacom Will Stream BET Network – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BET, Tyler Perry Studios JV to launch online streaming service – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viacom: Huge Upside For Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) by 32,207 shares to 751,446 shares, valued at $45.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 63,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 0.25% or 2.49 million shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 8,196 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc has 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,665 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 8,101 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Finance Svcs owns 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,547 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 205,845 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Chilton Management Llc, Texas-based fund reported 123,484 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt owns 15,820 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.07% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 2.09 million shares stake. Leisure Capital Management holds 9,867 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 224,687 are owned by First Long Island Ltd Co. Cls Llc accumulated 6,145 shares. Lionstone Capital Management Lc owns 190,400 shares.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.