Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Stock Price Rose While American National Insurance Company Has Cut by $10.78 Million Its Position; Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Market Value Declined While Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Stake

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12 million, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 36,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 710,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 747,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 56,946 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has declined 10.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 11,800 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

